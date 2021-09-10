Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target to $270.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $210.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.86% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a $220.06 target price on Coupa Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $305.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.18.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $255.06 on Wednesday. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $203.51 and a 1 year high of $377.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of -67.26 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The business had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leslie C.G. Campbell sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,175,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total transaction of $211,993.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at $392,757.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,289 shares of company stock worth $27,059,756 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 52.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 676.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 45.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 1.1% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 69.4% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 175,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,536,000 after purchasing an additional 71,715 shares during the last quarter.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.