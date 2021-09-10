HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Raised to $750.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Europe from $650.00 to $750.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on HUBS. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on HubSpot from $580.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on HubSpot from $585.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on HubSpot from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $631.08.

Get HubSpot alerts:

NYSE:HUBS opened at $681.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of -366.61 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $631.06 and a 200-day moving average of $549.64. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $264.06 and a 52 week high of $715.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.00, for a total transaction of $1,246,752.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,896,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,619 shares of company stock valued at $12,485,834 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 4.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 21.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1.7% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.