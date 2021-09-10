Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.92

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$21.92 and last traded at C$21.71, with a volume of 8147 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$21.75.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KMP.UN shares. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Laurentian set a C$21.75 target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.75 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Killam Apartment REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.63.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.71, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of C$2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.67.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.0567 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.89%.

About Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN)

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

