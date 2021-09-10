Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Gap Up to $35.29

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.29, but opened at $37.10. Green Plains shares last traded at $36.96, with a volume of 713 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GPRE. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Green Plains has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.51 and a 200-day moving average of $30.70.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $724.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.41 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Plains news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $61,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,665.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $50,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,524.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,694,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,999,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $189,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,265 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,621,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 412.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,643,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,817 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 5,760.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,926 shares during the period.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

