Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Gap Up to $35.29

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.29, but opened at $37.10. Green Plains shares last traded at $36.96, with a volume of 713 shares.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on GPRE. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Green Plains has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.51 and a 200-day moving average of $30.70.
In other Green Plains news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $61,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,665.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $50,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,524.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,694,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,999,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $189,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,265 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,621,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 412.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,643,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,817 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 5,760.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,926 shares during the period.
About Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE)
Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.
