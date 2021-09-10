BEST (NYSE:BEST) Shares Gap Up to $1.41

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.41, but opened at $1.46. BEST shares last traded at $1.44, with a volume of 12,548 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $608.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average is $1.51.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.38). BEST had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 150.67%. As a group, analysts expect that BEST Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. grew its holdings in BEST by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 3,880,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,908,000 after acquiring an additional 742,263 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in BEST by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,892,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 850,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BEST by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,361,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,200,000 after acquiring an additional 623,386 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in BEST by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,568,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,629,000 after acquiring an additional 344,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in BEST by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 874,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 524,956 shares during the last quarter. 18.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEST Company Profile (NYSE:BEST)

BEST, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the smart supply chain services. It operates through the following business segments: Express Delivery, Freight Delivery, Supply Chain Management, Global Logistics Services, Ucargo Services, and Capital Services. The company was founded by Shao Ning Chou in 2007 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

