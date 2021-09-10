Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) will report earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.17). Ovid Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.65). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ovid Therapeutics.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OVID shares. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ovid Therapeutics from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:OVID opened at $3.51 on Friday. Ovid Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $4.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $238.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.80.

In other news, CMO Amit Rakhit sold 34,017 shares of Ovid Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $126,203.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 6,631,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,927,000 after buying an additional 213,500 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,450,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,701,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,882,000 after purchasing an additional 289,955 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,505,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,706,000 after purchasing an additional 9,251 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $4,522,000. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

