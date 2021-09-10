IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Shares Gap Up to $26.98

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.98, but opened at $27.70. IDEAYA Biosciences shares last traded at $26.84, with a volume of 801 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IDYA. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.22.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.57 and a beta of 1.91.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 13.85% and a negative net margin of 84.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $251,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $33,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,246.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,723 shares of company stock valued at $896,640. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RTW Investments LP grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 32.4% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,266,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,559,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 85.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,602,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,493 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 8.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,636,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,360,000 after purchasing an additional 130,727 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 45.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,309,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,496,000 after purchasing an additional 409,712 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 21.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,070,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,479,000 after purchasing an additional 192,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

