Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Shares Gap Up to $18.96

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.96, but opened at $19.38. Kelly Services shares last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 346 shares traded.

KELYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Kelly Services from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.25.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

