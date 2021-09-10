Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Shares Gap Down to $18.80

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.80, but opened at $17.82. Oramed Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $18.76, with a volume of 365 shares traded.

ORMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Aegis lifted their target price on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.57. The company has a market capitalization of $644.75 million, a P/E ratio of -28.74 and a beta of 1.92.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 680.53% and a negative return on equity of 40.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nadav Kidron sold 220,000 shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $4,424,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 648,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,042,803.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORMP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 1,516.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,269,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,970 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,709,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,824,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 1,183.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 200,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 563.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 132,605 shares in the last quarter. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

