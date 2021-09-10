ageas SA/NV’s (AGESY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AGESY. Oddo Bhf cut ageas SA/NV from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. HSBC raised ageas SA/NV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. AlphaValue raised ageas SA/NV to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Get ageas SA/NV alerts:

AGESY stock opened at $48.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.79. ageas SA/NV has a 52-week low of $38.79 and a 52-week high of $67.11.

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The Belgium segment offers life and non-life products to private individuals and small to medium enterprises under the name of AG insurance.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for ageas SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ageas SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.