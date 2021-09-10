AXA’s (AXAHY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AXAHY. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AXA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.00.

AXA stock opened at $27.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. AXA has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $28.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.16. The firm has a market cap of $66.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.46.

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International and Transversal & Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

