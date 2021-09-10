Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Enel in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Enel in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Enel in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating on shares of Enel in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Enel in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

ENLAY opened at $8.81 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average of $9.62. Enel has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $11.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $89.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a $0.4349 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. Enel’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Enel Company Profile

Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply.

