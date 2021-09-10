Mizuho Lowers JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) to Neutral

Mizuho downgraded shares of JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JFEEF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JFE from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of JFE from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th.

JFE stock opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.96. JFE has a 12-month low of $7.87 and a 12-month high of $16.70.

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. JFE had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 4.55%.

JFE Company Profile

JFE Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group of companies that have interests in steel business, industrial machineries, and environmental systems. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Engineering, and Trading. The Steel segment provides steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials.

