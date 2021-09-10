Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $58.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Brands, Inc. provides tobacco products. The Company’s product consists of moist snuff, loose leaf chewing tobacco, cigarette papers, make-your-own cigar wraps and cigar smoking tobacco, cigars and liquid and tobacco vapour. Its portfolio of brands includes Zig-Zag(R), Beech-Nut(R) and Stoker’s(R). Turning Point Brands, Inc. is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on Turning Point Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Turning Point Brands presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.50.

Shares of TPB opened at $48.98 on Tuesday. Turning Point Brands has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $61.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $926.90 million, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.93.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 51.99% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.83%.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 818,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $41,431,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Turning Point Brands by 4.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 35.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Turning Point Brands by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

