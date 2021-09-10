Canaccord Genuity Lowers Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $40.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shaw Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.36.

Shares of SJR stock opened at $28.84 on Tuesday. Shaw Communications has a 12 month low of $16.12 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.62.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shaw Communications will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Shaw Communications’s previous dividend of $0.08. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shaw Communications during the first quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.71% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

