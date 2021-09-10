Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Underperform Rating for Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY)

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Accor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Accor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered shares of Accor to a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Accor stock opened at $6.72 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day moving average is $7.68. Accor has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $8.68.

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

