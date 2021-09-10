MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Raised to $550.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target boosted by Argus from $406.00 to $550.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $420.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. increased their target price on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on MongoDB from $415.00 to $534.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on MongoDB from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $454.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $474.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $375.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.83. The company has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.41 and a beta of 0.74. MongoDB has a one year low of $200.50 and a one year high of $515.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.55, for a total value of $17,484,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,483,161.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $181,203.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,021,995.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,887 shares of company stock valued at $79,874,529 over the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in MongoDB by 34.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1,288.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in MongoDB by 6.9% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in MongoDB during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

