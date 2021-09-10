Morgan Stanley Raises NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $221.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $214.00 to $221.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NKE. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Pivotal Research increased their price target on NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $173.26.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $163.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. NIKE has a 1 year low of $111.74 and a 1 year high of $174.38. The company has a market cap of $258.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.88, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.96.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 379,671 shares of company stock valued at $60,634,427 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in NIKE by 9.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,663,015,000 after buying an additional 1,649,988 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 67,957 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in NIKE by 23.1% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,531,962 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $203,618,000 after purchasing an additional 287,639 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in NIKE by 12.4% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 24,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Finally, Payden & Rygel increased its position in shares of NIKE by 37.9% in the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 16,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

