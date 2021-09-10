Zacks Investment Research Upgrades KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “KNOT Offshore Partners LP is engaged in owning, acquiring and operating shuttle tankers, designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. KNOT Offshore Partners LP is based in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of KNOP opened at $18.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.76 and a 200 day moving average of $18.71. The company has a market cap of $594.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $20.34.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.91). KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 23.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.51%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 10.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,355,017 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,073,000 after acquiring an additional 123,600 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 1.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 820,687 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,614,000 after buying an additional 11,046 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after acquiring an additional 32,213 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the second quarter valued at about $1,993,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,568,000. 21.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. The company was founded on February 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

