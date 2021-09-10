JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $705.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $625.00 to $705.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.89.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix stock opened at $597.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Netflix has a one year low of $458.60 and a one year high of $615.60. The company has a market cap of $264.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $539.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $523.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. Netflix’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $4,164,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,018,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,194 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,372,371 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,627,620,000 after acquiring an additional 113,836 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,807,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $15,027,537,000 after buying an additional 75,700 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Netflix by 0.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,517,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,181,549,000 after buying an additional 86,712 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,144,956,000 after buying an additional 2,319,459 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,112,594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,510,833,000 after acquiring an additional 269,856 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.