Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 19.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday. Truist increased their target price on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Smartsheet from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.59.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

SMAR stock opened at $75.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.27 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $43.64 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.22.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Brent Frei sold 49,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $3,250,486.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,605,562 shares in the company, valued at $169,726,308.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $73,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,036.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,925 shares of company stock worth $15,972,163 in the last ninety days. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after buying an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Smartsheet by 155.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 46,287 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Smartsheet by 14,050.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.