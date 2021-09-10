Zacks Investment Research Lowers Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “
Foghorn Therapeutics stock opened at $12.88 on Monday. Foghorn Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.34. The company has a quick ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
About Foghorn Therapeutics
Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.
