Zacks Investment Research Lowers Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Foghorn Therapeutics stock opened at $12.88 on Monday. Foghorn Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.34. The company has a quick ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 821.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 393,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after buying an additional 350,978 shares during the period. Octagon Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $911,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,439,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 10.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 14,128 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

