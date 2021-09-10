Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ILPT. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $26.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.28. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.18). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 39.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 70.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,296,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,416,000 after buying an additional 509,989 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,412,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,179,000 after acquiring an additional 143,083 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,495,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,374,000 after purchasing an additional 69,543 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,736,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,170,000 after purchasing an additional 119,660 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,077,000 after purchasing an additional 55,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

