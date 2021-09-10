Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.34

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.34 and last traded at $9.16, with a volume of 1172590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KDMN. Raymond James downgraded shares of Kadmon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average of $4.28.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.34 million. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 260.49% and a negative net margin of 5,961.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kadmon during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kadmon during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics to address unmet medical need. The company’s clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The firms late-stage product candidate KD025, which is an orally administered selective inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase engages in development for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

