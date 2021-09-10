China Evergrande Group (OTCMKTS:EGRNF) Rating Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of China Evergrande Group (OTCMKTS:EGRNF) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of China Evergrande Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of China Evergrande Group stock opened at $0.46 on Monday. China Evergrande Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.80.

China Evergrande Group, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the property development business in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Property Development, Property Investment, Property Management Services, and Other Businesses. It is involved in the development of residential properties, as well as other businesses, including property investment, property management, property construction, new energy vehicle, hotel operation, finance, internet, cultural tourism, and health businesses.

