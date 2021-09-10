Zacks: Brokerages Expect Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $691.10 Million

Analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) will announce $691.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $687.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $694.90 million. Summit Materials reported sales of $645.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full year sales of $2.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Summit Materials.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $618.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.28 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.88%. Summit Materials’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SUM shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.70.

In other Summit Materials news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,612.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,682 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SUM opened at $32.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.66 and its 200-day moving average is $31.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Summit Materials has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $37.13.

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

