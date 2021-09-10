Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.75 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Assembly Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapies for infectious diseases and other disorders of the gastrointestinal (GI) system. Assembly’s product portfolio consists of two late stage assets: VEN 307 for relief from pain associated with anal fissures and VEN 308 for the treatment of fecal incontinence. The Company is also developing novel microbiome-based technology for targeted oral delivery of therapeutic bacteria, complex proteins, viral antigens and small molecules to treat intractable infectious diseases of the GI tract, such as C. difficile infections. Assembly Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc., is based in New York. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair cut Assembly Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $3.10 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Assembly Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.64.

Shares of NASDAQ ASMB opened at $3.14 on Monday. Assembly Biosciences has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $18.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.34.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.11. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 78.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Assembly Biosciences news, CEO John G. Mchutchison sold 12,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $43,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASMB. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Assembly Biosciences by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,431,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after acquiring an additional 609,234 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Assembly Biosciences by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 381,709 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Assembly Biosciences by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 206,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

