Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SEYMF. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $20.20 target price for the company. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Oddo Bhf upgraded Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.20.

SEYMF stock opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.77.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company develops, owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 360 MW in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. It additionally installs, repairs, plumbing, gas, electricity, cooling, heating, and air conditioning system.

