Sanford C. Bernstein Begins Coverage on Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY)

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TLSNY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Telia Company AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Shares of TLSNY opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 0.28. Telia Company AB has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $9.16.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Telia Company AB will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

