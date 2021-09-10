Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF)

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS RTOXF opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.79. Rotork has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $5.24.

Rotork Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of actuators systems and related products. It operates through following segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The Controls segment includes the design, manufacture, and sale of electric actuators.

