NN Group’s (NNGRY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.15.

Shares of NNGRY opened at $25.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.90. NN Group has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 38.02 and a quick ratio of 38.02.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $2.2197 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.23%. This is a positive change from NN Group’s previous dividend of $2.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

About NN Group

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products.

