Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Altimmune from $53.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altimmune from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.57.

Altimmune stock opened at $16.40 on Tuesday. Altimmune has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $24.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.18 million, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day moving average is $13.21.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 million. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 1,093.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that Altimmune will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Altimmune by 25.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,683,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,281,000 after acquiring an additional 741,137 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its stake in Altimmune by 46.4% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,758,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,978,000 after acquiring an additional 874,067 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Altimmune by 141.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,557,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,055 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altimmune by 19.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,586,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,623,000 after buying an additional 258,883 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the second quarter worth $15,412,000. Institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

