Morgan Stanley Boosts Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Price Target to $39.00

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

CERE opened at $35.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.71. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $36.83.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger bought 21,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $275,357.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,723.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 61,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.57 per share, with a total value of $1,753,826.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 326,908 shares of company stock valued at $8,174,769 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CERE. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.