Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $28.95. Franklin Exponential Data ETF shares last traded at $28.95, with a volume of 104 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.88.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Franklin Exponential Data ETF stock. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

