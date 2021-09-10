Rockwell Medical’s (RMTI) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $5.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ RMTI opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.94. Rockwell Medical has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $1.98.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 52.69% and a negative return on equity of 106.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Medical will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 35,764 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,909,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 118,861 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 296.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 143,425 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 21,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Rockwell Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

