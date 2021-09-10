Bank of America Begins Coverage on Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Overstock.com from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a buy rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Overstock.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.83.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

NASDAQ OSTK opened at $69.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 4.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.88. Overstock.com has a 52-week low of $46.75 and a 52-week high of $112.30.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.11). Overstock.com had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 12.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Overstock.com will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Overstock.com news, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,626,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President David J. Nielsen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,277 shares of company stock valued at $524,151 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 994.6% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Overstock.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 244.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.