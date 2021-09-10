Truist Securities Begins Coverage on Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK)

Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

SSBK has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Southern States Bancshares in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on Southern States Bancshares in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

Get Southern States Bancshares alerts:

Shares of SSBK opened at $19.72 on Tuesday. Southern States Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.01.

Southern States Bancshares Inc is a bank holding company which operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Southern States Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern States Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.