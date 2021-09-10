Wedbush Begins Coverage on Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.26) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.45) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:TNGX opened at $15.68 on Tuesday. Tango Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $16.19.

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

