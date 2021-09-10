Financial Survey: Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY) versus Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI)

Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY) and Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.6% of Radius Global Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of Radius Global Infrastructure shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Mitie Group and Radius Global Infrastructure, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitie Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Radius Global Infrastructure 0 0 3 0 3.00

Radius Global Infrastructure has a consensus target price of $19.33, suggesting a potential upside of 11.05%. Given Radius Global Infrastructure’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Radius Global Infrastructure is more favorable than Mitie Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mitie Group and Radius Global Infrastructure’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitie Group $2.76 billion 0.50 $115.06 million N/A N/A Radius Global Infrastructure $69.76 million 18.89 -$175.91 million N/A N/A

Mitie Group has higher revenue and earnings than Radius Global Infrastructure.

Profitability

This table compares Mitie Group and Radius Global Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitie Group N/A N/A N/A Radius Global Infrastructure N/A -2.99% -1.12%

Summary

Radius Global Infrastructure beats Mitie Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mitie Group

Mitie Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of facilities management and professional services. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services, Business Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes and Waste. The company was founded by Ian Reginald Stewart and David Malcolm Telling in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

