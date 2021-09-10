Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Lifted to “Outperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $72.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.17.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $57.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $60.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.77 and a 200 day moving average of $55.13.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at $1,083,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 21,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at $2,615,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

