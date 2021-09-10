Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) and Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Head to Head Comparison

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) and Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Caladrius Biosciences alerts:

Caladrius Biosciences has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Cord Blood has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Caladrius Biosciences and Global Cord Blood’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caladrius Biosciences N/A N/A -$8.15 million ($1.36) -0.93 Global Cord Blood $176.99 million 3.43 $77.57 million N/A N/A

Global Cord Blood has higher revenue and earnings than Caladrius Biosciences.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Caladrius Biosciences and Global Cord Blood, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caladrius Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 Global Cord Blood 0 0 0 0 N/A

Caladrius Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 844.88%. Given Caladrius Biosciences’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Caladrius Biosciences is more favorable than Global Cord Blood.

Profitability

This table compares Caladrius Biosciences and Global Cord Blood’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caladrius Biosciences N/A -34.46% -32.53% Global Cord Blood 42.87% 11.81% 6.54%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.5% of Caladrius Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of Global Cord Blood shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Caladrius Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Global Cord Blood beats Caladrius Biosciences on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of cell therapies for select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, CLBS16 and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants. Global Cord Blood was founded on January 17, 2008 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Caladrius Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caladrius Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.