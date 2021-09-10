$321.66 Million in Sales Expected for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) will report $321.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $324.90 million and the lowest is $318.42 million. Virtu Financial reported sales of $362.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Virtu Financial.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $548.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.40 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.58.

In other Virtu Financial news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $39,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Menlo Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 96,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,843,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Virtu Financial by 235.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 533,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after purchasing an additional 374,532 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its position in Virtu Financial by 15.2% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 31,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

VIRT opened at $23.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of -0.28. Virtu Financial has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $32.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

