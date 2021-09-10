Analysts Expect Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.17 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) will post sales of $2.17 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.07 billion and the highest is $2.27 billion. Brighthouse Financial reported sales of $2.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will report full year sales of $9.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.81 billion to $9.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.07 billion to $9.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brighthouse Financial.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $2.20. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 150.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion.

BHF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

BHF stock opened at $47.23 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.62.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 41,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brighthouse Financial (BHF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.