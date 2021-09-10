Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. AlphaValue downgraded Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS GCTAF opened at $27.14 on Wednesday. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $48.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.59.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.

