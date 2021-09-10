GMS (NYSE:GMS) PT Raised to $56.00 at Barclays

GMS (NYSE:GMS) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GMS. Royal Bank of Canada raised GMS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on GMS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Stephens upgraded GMS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

NYSE:GMS opened at $48.96 on Wednesday. GMS has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.45 and a 200-day moving average of $44.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.06.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.41. GMS had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that GMS will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $163,527.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 113,050 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.17 per share, with a total value of $4,993,418.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 279,761 shares of company stock valued at $13,379,692. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMS. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in GMS by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in GMS in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in GMS by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in GMS by 1,411.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in GMS in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

