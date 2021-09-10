Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR)

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.79% from the stock’s current price.
SPIR opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. Spire has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $12.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average is $1.24.
