Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR)

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.79% from the stock’s current price.

SPIR opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. Spire has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $12.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average is $1.24.

About Spire

Spire Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing engineered products and services in the areas of photovoltaic solar and biomedical. The company offers specialized equipment for the production of terrestrial photovoltaic modules from solar cells; and photovoltaic systems for grid connected application in the commercial markets.

