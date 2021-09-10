SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Lifted to Buy at Truist

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $30.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $22.00. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SilverBow Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on SilverBow Resources from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

NYSE SBOW opened at $21.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.36. SilverBow Resources has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $26.05. The company has a market capitalization of $268.98 million, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 47.32% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $69.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.00 million. Equities analysts predict that SilverBow Resources will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Steven W. Adam sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $119,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 114,956 shares in the company, valued at $2,752,046.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBOW. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SilverBow Resources by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in SilverBow Resources by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SilverBow Resources by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.