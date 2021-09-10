Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.80

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$36.80 and last traded at C$36.59, with a volume of 163544 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.88.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TOU. Scotiabank raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. TD Securities lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.31.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.19 billion and a PE ratio of 8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is presently 12.76%.

In other news, Director Lee Allan Baker sold 3,334 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.54, for a total value of C$108,488.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$218,603.72. Also, Senior Officer William Scott Kirker sold 60,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.88, for a total value of C$1,972,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 673,373 shares in the company, valued at C$22,140,504.24. Insiders bought 22,500 shares of company stock worth $723,973 over the last 90 days.

About Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

