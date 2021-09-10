CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $284.50

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 284.50 ($3.72) and last traded at GBX 289.08 ($3.78), with a volume of 125573 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 297 ($3.88).

Several research analysts have issued reports on CMCX shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on CMC Markets from GBX 326 ($4.26) to GBX 463 ($6.05) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 424.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 451.94. The firm has a market cap of £830.54 million and a PE ratio of 4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

In related news, insider David Fineberg purchased 102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.92) per share, with a total value of £306 ($399.79).

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

