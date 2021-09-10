Rightmove (LON:RMV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $744.20

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 744.20 ($9.72) and last traded at GBX 740.40 ($9.67), with a volume of 1483181 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 731.60 ($9.56).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RMV. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Rightmove to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 455 ($5.94) to GBX 710 ($9.28) in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 555 ($7.25) to GBX 575 ($7.51) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Rightmove from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Rightmove from GBX 589 ($7.70) to GBX 601 ($7.85) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 613.50 ($8.02).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 692.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 635.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.85.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. Rightmove’s dividend payout ratio is 0.26%.

About Rightmove (LON:RMV)

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

